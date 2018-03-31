Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce $175.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.01 million to $176.72 million. Healthcare Trust Of America posted sales of $124.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full year sales of $175.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.77 million to $725.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $744.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $725.47 million to $770.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.22). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $173.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.07 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,419.39, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

