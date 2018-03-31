Zacks: Analysts Expect Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantenna Communications’ earnings. Quantenna Communications reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quantenna Communications.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other news, SVP David William Carroll sold 3,868 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $54,190.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $177,796. Insiders own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 305,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantenna Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTNA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 192,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.04, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.82. Quantenna Communications has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc is engaged in the design, development and marketing of wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking. The Company’s solutions are designed to deliver wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) performance to support various connected devices accessing a pool of digital content.

