Zacks: Analysts Expect Time Warner Inc (TWX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Time Warner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.89. Time Warner reported earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Time Warner will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Time Warner.

Get Time Warner alerts:

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

TWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price target on the stock. UBS raised shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.26 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Time Warner in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

NYSE:TWX opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $73,758.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. Time Warner has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90.

In other news, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Time Warner by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,507 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Time Warner by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Time Warner by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Time Warner by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. grew its holdings in Time Warner by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Zacks: Analysts Expect Time Warner Inc (TWX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-analysts-expect-time-warner-inc-twx-will-announce-earnings-of-1-76-per-share.html.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Time Warner (TWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Time Warner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Warner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.