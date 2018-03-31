Zacks: Analysts Expect Wyndham Worldwide Co. (WYN) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.26. Wyndham Worldwide reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wyndham Worldwide.

Get Wyndham Worldwide alerts:

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 92.39%. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other news, VP Nicola Rossi sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $336,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,541. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 47,419 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WYN opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,411.36, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $127.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-analysts-expect-wyndham-worldwide-co-wyn-to-post-1-28-earnings-per-share.html.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.