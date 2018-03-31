Zacks: Analysts Expect ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). ZIOPHARM Oncology reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 1,227,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,437. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 933.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

