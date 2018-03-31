Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Price Target for Middlesex Water (MSEX)

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Middlesex Water an industry rank of 174 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott decreased their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 147,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.50. 51,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,872. The company has a market capitalization of $603.55, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.16%. sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-analysts-set-40-00-price-target-for-middlesex-water-msex-updated.html.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlesex Water (MSEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.