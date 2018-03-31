Zacks: Analysts Set $74.00 Target Price for Celyad SA (CYAD)

Shares of Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $74.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Celyad an industry rank of 185 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Celyad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of CYAD stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361. Celyad has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celyad by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after buying an additional 118,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Celyad in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celyad in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celyad in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad

Celyad SA, formerly Cardio3 Biosciences SA is a Belgium-based drug developing company. The Company develops stem cell-based therapies for cardiovascular disease. The Company focuses on developing regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. The Company’s product, C-Cure, allows the differentiation of a patient’s own cells into cardiopoeitic cells which grow into new heart cells and repair heart muscle.

