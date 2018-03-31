Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4,434.92, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.75. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations.

