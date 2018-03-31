Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 192,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 266,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 844,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,198.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $54.86.

PacWest Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

