Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $92.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to announce sales of $92.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.64 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. Penumbra reported sales of $73.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $92.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.00 million to $406.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $477.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $475.90 million to $479.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEN. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on Penumbra to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Penumbra from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Penumbra stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.65. 540,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,195. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $77.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.40.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 345 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $31,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 30,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $2,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,345 shares of company stock worth $9,689,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

