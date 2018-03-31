Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pointer Telocation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.19. Pointer Telocation posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Pointer Telocation will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pointer Telocation.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pointer Telocation had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $18.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pointer Telocation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTR traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 32,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,791. Pointer Telocation has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $119.31, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at $2,999,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pointer Telocation by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. is a provider of mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries and other mobile tracking markets, such as cargo, assets, shipping and containers. The Company offers roadside assistance (RSA) services, automobile repair and towing services, stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) and other services.

