Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty (TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) will announce $35.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.93 million and the highest is $37.10 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $31.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $35.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.56 million to $154.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $168.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $146.58 million to $178.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

TRNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $40.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

TRNO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 368,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,485. The company has a market cap of $1,907.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 694,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 752,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 402,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 769,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-terreno-realty-trno-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-35-95-million-updated.html.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.