Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). O2Micro International reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 80,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 48,310 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 627,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 163,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 134,675 shares during the last quarter. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OIIM stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,462. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.01.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited designs, develops and markets power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. The Company’s power management products include integrated circuits (ICs) for liquid crystal display (LCD) and light emitting diode (LED) lighting; control and monitoring of battery charging and discharging; direct current (DC)/DC and alternating current (AC)/DC conversion, and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

