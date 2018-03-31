Zacks: CSW Industrials Inc (CSWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CSW Industrials an industry rank of 171 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWI. BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $60.00 target price on CSW Industrials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $195,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.40. The stock had a trading volume of 28,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,592. The firm has a market cap of $731.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.24. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.04 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc (CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants & Adhesives, and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment consists of specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

