Zacks: Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Internet Initiative Japan an industry rank of 189 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NASDAQ IIJI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.15. 211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.29, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.41 million. sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc (IIJ) is an Internet service provider (ISP) in Japan that offers Internet connectivity services for both enterprises and consumers. The Company provides Internet connectivity services, wide area network (WAN) services, outsourcing services, systems integration and equipment sales as total network solutions to Japanese corporate clients and governmental organizations.

