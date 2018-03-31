Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, provides innovative solutions based in chemistry and materials science to a diverse range of markets including fibers, chemicals, consumer products, housing, construction, electronics, and health care. On October 1, 2003, all core operations were transferred to wholly owned constituent corporations as autonomous operating business units. Asahi Kasei Corporation, as the parent company, functions as a holding company for group operations. An Independent Businesses Group not included in the constituent corporations provides group services. “

AHKSY stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18,795.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.22.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products.

