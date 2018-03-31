Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Five Star Senior Living (FVE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Five Star Senior Living has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.70, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 686,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 231,437 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP raised its position in Five Star Senior Living by 214.1% during the third quarter. 22NW LP now owns 647,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 441,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc, formerly Five Star Quality Care, Inc, operates senior living communities, including independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The Company’s segments include senior living communities and rehabilitation and wellness.

