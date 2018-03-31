Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Brands (IMBBY) to Hold

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMBBY. Goldman Sachs downgraded Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Imperial Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $33,059.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

About Imperial Brands

