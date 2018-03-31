Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wellington Shields raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $92.00 price target on Matthews International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Shares of Matthews International stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 243,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,633.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 1,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Marsh purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,488.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

