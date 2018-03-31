Zacks Investment Research Lowers RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Hold

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “RBC Bearings reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2018 results. Quarterly earnings came in at $1.05 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. The company predicts that stronger industrial and aerospace sales, will likely boost its top-line results by 7.4-9.2% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. On the other hand, ongoing cost-reduction initiatives, consolidation programs and production-process improvements are anticipated to drive bottom-line results in the quarters ahead. Moreover, RBC Bearings remains on the track to steadily lower its debt burden. However, over the last three months, the stock has underperformed and looks overvalued compared to the industry. Headwinds like stiff industry rivalry or further appreciation of U.S. dollar might dent the company’s near-term results.”

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $124.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3,016.75, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.29. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $139.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $55,428.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 27,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $3,511,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $9,120,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 995,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-rbc-bearings-roll-to-hold-updated.html.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.