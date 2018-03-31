Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

BKNIY stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $8,988.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA is a Spain-based financial institution (the Bank) primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s activities are divided into four business segments: Commercial banking, which offers current accounts, fixed-term deposits, investment management and advisory, as well as mortgage loans, among others, to individual customers; Corporate banking, which provides financial services to small and medium-sized companies, corporations and government bodies; Consumer finance, which focuses on personal loans and credit card services through Bankinter Consumer Finance EFC, and Other, which includes online savings accounts, among others.

