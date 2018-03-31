Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Life Insurance (LFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “China Life’s robust market position and organic growth initiatives encourage. Its operational efficiency is further reflected in product upgrades and premium growth over the past many quarters. Its solid investment management continues to impress. The company has the most extensive distribution and service network among its peers operating in China. Although shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time, its strong fundamentals are likely to favor the stock going forward. However, rising expenses continue to hurt its bottom line. Moreover, the downturn in the Chinese economy and economic volatility outside China continues to hurt its operation.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised China Life Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered China Life Insurance from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $79,084.64, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $17.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $3,012,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $11,203,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 115,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance.

