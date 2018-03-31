Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Display (OLED) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display Corporation is located in the Princeton Crossroads Corporate Center in Ewing, New Jersey, minutes away from its research partner at Princeton University. Universal Display’s state-of-the-art facility is designed to further technology and materials development, technology transfer to manufacturing partners and work with customers to develop OLED products that meet their needs. “

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Universal Display from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $190.00 price target on Universal Display and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.73.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,752.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 9.88%.

In other news, Chairman Sherwin I. Seligsohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,623,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,750 shares of company stock worth $10,601,775. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,493,000 after acquiring an additional 28,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,028,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 372,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

