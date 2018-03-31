Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Get Zagg alerts:

ZAGG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Zagg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Zagg in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. Zagg has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $23.70.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Zagg had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Zagg’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Zagg will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zagg by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zagg by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 76,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zagg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zagg by 18.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Zagg by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-investment-research-lowers-zagg-zagg-to-hold-updated.html.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zagg (ZAGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.