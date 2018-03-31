bluebird bio (BLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Bluebird Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and marketing of therapies for severe genetic disorders such as childhood cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, neurodegenerative disorders and beta-thalassemia. The company operates in the U.S. and Europe. Bluebird Bio, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BLUE. Maxim Group raised their price target on bluebird bio from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $113.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded bluebird bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $170.75 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,534.68, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 17,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $3,381,798.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $195,746.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,598 shares of company stock worth $13,656,589. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 52.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $648,000.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

