Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S&T Bancorp (STBA) to “Hold”

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,396.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.84. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.08%. equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,460,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after acquiring an additional 101,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts time and demand deposits; offers commercial and consumer loans; cash management services; brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

