Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $226,939.34, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 39.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,656,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 99,532 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 22.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,176,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 403,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 181,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems.

