Zacks: Neenah (NP) Given $80.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Neenah (NYSE:NP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $80.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.97 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 27 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Neenah stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.40. 85,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,323.63, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Neenah has a one year low of $72.35 and a one year high of $95.40.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.85 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. research analysts expect that Neenah will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Neenah’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, insider John P. O’donnell sold 4,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $392,793.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $36,097.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,398.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $1,158,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. The company's Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes to manufacturers; and coated lightweight abrasive paper for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

