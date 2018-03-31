Zacks: Relx NV (RENX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.60 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Relx an industry rank of 57 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Relx to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $394,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth $786,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Relx by 46.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 324.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 66,706 shares in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. 99,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,469. Relx has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a $0.3902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32.

Relx Company Profile

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

