Zacks: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY an industry rank of 173 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Republic Bancorp Inc. KY alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,258. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $798.59, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBCAA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zacks-republic-bancorp-inc-ky-rbcaa-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (RBCAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp Inc. KY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.