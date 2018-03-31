Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.70 ($57.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZAL shares. Goldman Sachs set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

ZAL stock opened at €44.28 ($54.67) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($44.85) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($61.56).

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/zalando-se-zal-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.