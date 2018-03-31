Insider Selling: Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) CEO Sells 63,054 Shares of Stock

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) CEO Daniel Caruso sold 63,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,238,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,769,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,809,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Caruso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Daniel Caruso sold 189,409 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $6,769,477.66.

On Monday, March 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 26,332 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $992,716.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Daniel Caruso sold 133,888 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,819,968.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Daniel Caruso sold 119,352 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,499,570.40.

On Thursday, February 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 17,950 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $677,792.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Daniel Caruso sold 123,738 shares of Zayo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $4,553,558.40.

On Friday, January 12th, Daniel Caruso sold 12,500 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $458,750.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Daniel Caruso sold 87,741 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $3,163,063.05.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Daniel Caruso sold 17,723 shares of Zayo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $644,939.97.

NYSE ZAYO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Zayo Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $8,473.87, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.79 million. research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zayo Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Zayo Group to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pennant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,319,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zayo Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,254,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 2,447.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 324,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 311,375 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

