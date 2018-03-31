ZCash Gold Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (ZCG)

ZCash Gold (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, ZCash Gold has traded 178% higher against the dollar. ZCash Gold has a market capitalization of $907,478.00 and $52,395.00 worth of ZCash Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCash Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00003038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002987 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00722498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015423 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00034309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00160348 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030061 BTC.

About ZCash Gold

ZCash Gold’s genesis date was November 5th, 2017. ZCash Gold’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. ZCash Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. ZCash Gold’s official website is zlancer.net. ZCash Gold’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

ZCash Gold Token Trading

ZCash Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase ZCash Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCash Gold must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCash Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

