Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is one of 16,458 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Zebra Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zebra Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zebra Technologies 0 2 7 0 2.78 Zebra Technologies Competitors 50541 208880 287058 8057 2.46

Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $141.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.39%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 12.21%. Given Zebra Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zebra Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Zebra Technologies has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zebra Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, meaning that their average stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zebra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zebra Technologies $3.72 billion $17.00 million 21.75 Zebra Technologies Competitors $5.55 billion $403.04 million 13.12

Zebra Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Zebra Technologies. Zebra Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zebra Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zebra Technologies 0.46% 42.96% 7.87% Zebra Technologies Competitors -8,815.35% -79.50% 0.42%

Summary

Zebra Technologies beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications. The company also provides a range of services, including maintenance, technical support, repair, and managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It serves retail and e-commerce, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, health care, hospitality, warehouse and distribution, energy and utilities, government, and education enterprises. The company sells its products, solutions, and services through distributors, value added resellers, independent software vendors, direct marketers, and original equipment manufacturers. Zebra Technologies Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

