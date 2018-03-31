ZenCash (ZEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $442,831.00

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One ZenCash coin can now be bought for $16.58 or 0.00235048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. ZenCash has a market capitalization of $58.60 million and approximately $442,831.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZenCash has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZenCash Coin Profile

ZenCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,533,575 coins. The official message board for ZenCash is forum.zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official website is zensystem.io. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

ZenCash Coin Trading

ZenCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy ZenCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZenCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

