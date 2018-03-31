ZenGold Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZENGOLD)

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One ZenGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Bit-Z and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, ZenGold has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. ZenGold has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $17,589.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00719632 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014060 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00033929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00151239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031773 BTC.

ZenGold Profile

The official website for ZenGold is www.zengold.org. ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold.

Buying and Selling ZenGold

ZenGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase ZenGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZenGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

