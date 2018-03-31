Zephyr (CRYPTO:ZEPH) Price Hits $0.0206 on Exchanges

Zephyr (CURRENCY:ZEPH) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Zephyr has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Zephyr has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $2,028.00 worth of Zephyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zephyr coin can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zephyr alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00722159 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014192 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159440 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030346 BTC.

About Zephyr

Zephyr launched on September 7th, 2017. Zephyr’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,990,535 coins. The Reddit community for Zephyr is /r/bitspark. The official website for Zephyr is zephyr.bitspark.io. The official message board for Zephyr is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/topic,24946.0.html. Zephyr’s official Twitter account is @bitsparkbtc.

Buying and Selling Zephyr

Zephyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to buy Zephyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zephyr must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zephyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.