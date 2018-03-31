Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.59 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $317.67 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00719014 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014089 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00158634 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030416 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,618,552,066 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zilliqa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.