UBS Initiates Coverage on Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,362.20, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $57.29.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,758,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $67,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 1,274.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorp by 2,081.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

