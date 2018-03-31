ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.04

Media headlines about ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZIX earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 47.0266119259607 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 189,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,508. The stock has a market cap of $232.18, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. ZIX has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

