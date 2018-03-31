Zoin (CRYPTO:ZOI) Market Cap Reaches $9.00 Million

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Zoin has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zoin has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and $20,299.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00007350 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.94 or 0.05725540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.30 or 0.09908340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.01709630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.02560640 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00205892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00638805 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00077347 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.36 or 0.02704960 BTC.

Zoin Profile

Zoin (ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,409,629 coins. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. The official website for Zoin is zoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Buying and Selling Zoin

Zoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

