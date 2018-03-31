Zoin (ZOI) Tops One Day Volume of $17,605.00

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Zoin has traded 42.9% lower against the US dollar. Zoin has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $17,605.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00007058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.46 or 0.05711660 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $692.07 or 0.09895580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.01677800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.66 or 0.02583140 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00206948 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00081752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00640117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.15 or 0.02661680 BTC.

Zoin Profile

Zoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,413,004 coins. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Zoin Coin Trading

Zoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

