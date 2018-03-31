zooplus (ZO1) PT Set at €140.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($197.53) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €154.00 ($190.12).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €148.00 ($182.72) on Thursday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a 12-month high of €200.15 ($247.10).

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

