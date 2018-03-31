Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zymeworks stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 777,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Zymeworks worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,721. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $306.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The Company operates through a number of platforms, including Azymetric platform, which is developed for the development of IgG-like, novel bispecific antibodies for the targeting of synergistic drug targets; Albucore platform, which is developed as a flexible and alternative platform to antibodies where it is advantageous for multi-valent therapeutic to target multiple disease targets; Effect, which comprises a library of Fc modifications that can selectively modulate the activity of recruited immune cells, and the ZymeLink Conjugation platform, which is a suite of novel protein site-specific conjugation technologies and customizable cleavable and non-cleavable linkers that is compatible with a variety of small molecule therapeutics.

