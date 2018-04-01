-$0.01 EPS Expected for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). National-Oilwell Varco reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.81. 2,826,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,738. The company has a market capitalization of $13,993.10, a PE ratio of -87.64, a P/E/G ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $264,632.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

