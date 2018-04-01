$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Habit Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Habit Restaurants.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Habit Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Habit Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Habit Restaurants stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 234,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.66. Habit Restaurants has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 3,981.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Habit Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc (Habit Burger Grill) is a fast casual restaurant company. The Company is engaged in preparing made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it offers sides, shakes and malts.

