$0.08 EPS Expected for Tribune Media Services (TRCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tribune Media Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.30. Tribune Media Services reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tribune Media Services will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tribune Media Services.

Tribune Media Services (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. Tribune Media Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tribune Media Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tribune Media Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tribune Media Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Media Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Media Services by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Media Services by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tribune Media Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

TRCO traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,851. Tribune Media Services has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,544.38, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. Tribune Media Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

About Tribune Media Services

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

