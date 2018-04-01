$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carbonite Inc (CARB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carbonite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Carbonite reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Carbonite will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carbonite.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other Carbonite news, CAO Cassandra Hudson sold 5,252 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $126,363.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,183. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 24.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 73,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,250,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,378,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carbonite by 167.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $791.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. Carbonite has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc provides data protection solutions, including cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) and e-mail archiving. The Company’s solutions provide enterprise-grade data protection and recovery capabilities to its customers. The Company’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) plans include Carbonite Computer Backup; Carbonite Server Backup, such as Carbonite Office Power and Carbonite Office Ultimate; EVault Cloud Backup; DRaaS, and e-mail archiving.

