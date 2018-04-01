$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sallie Mae (SLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sallie Mae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sallie Mae posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sallie Mae will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sallie Mae.

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $309.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.64 million. Sallie Mae had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sallie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sallie Mae from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sallie Mae in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

In other Sallie Mae news, EVP Laurent Charles Lutz sold 125,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $1,442,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,162 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,604.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 64,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $707,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,939 shares of company stock worth $3,112,679 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sallie Mae by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Sallie Mae by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 81,491 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Sallie Mae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 578,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sallie Mae by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,153,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,631,000 after buying an additional 2,541,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Sallie Mae by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 495,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,035. The stock has a market cap of $4,860.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. Sallie Mae has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Sallie Mae

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

