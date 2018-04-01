$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for DSW Inc. (DSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for DSW’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. DSW reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DSW will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DSW.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.46 million. DSW had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of DSW stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 1,589,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,317. The stock has a market cap of $1,796.73, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. DSW has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from DSW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter valued at $877,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DSW during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DSW by 2,626.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 387,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 372,866 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DSW by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

